Conference on Democracy and the Internet

Not much has been going on here for the past four months or so. Not sure that will be changing anytime soon, but I did want to let you all know about a conference at which I’ll be speaking this coming Friday just in case you happen to be in or near Washington D. C.

The conference is titled “American Democracy in the Internet Age” and it will be hosted by the Center for the Study of Statesmanship at Catholic University. You can read more about it here.

Do hope you all are well. As life circumstances have evolved and times have changed, the fate of this blog has ebbed and flowed. I’m not sure, honestly, whether it is long for this digital world or not. Whatever the case, my newsletter, The Convivial Society, is where I’m doing most of my writing these days. You can subscribe here if you are so inclined.

