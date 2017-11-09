Science fiction writer William Gibson coined the phrase, “The future is already here — it’s just not very evenly distributed.” It’s a well-known and oft-repeated line.

I’m proposing a slight variation, or perhaps a corollary principle: The dystopia is already here — it’s just not very evenly distributed.

Consider these comments by Facebook’s founding president, Sean Parker: “It’s a social-validation feedback loop … exactly the kind of thing that a hacker like myself would come up with, because you’re exploiting a vulnerability in human psychology.” The aim of Facebook’s designers: “How do we consume as much of your time and conscious attention as possible?”

Or take a look at Zeynep Tufekci’s recent TED talk, “We’re building a dystopia just to make people click on ads.”

Then there’s this fine company, Dopamine Labs, which is developing an “automated, intelligent approach to hooking people on apps” with an AI agent aptly named Skinner.

Here is James Bridle’s long exploration of the weird and disturbing world of Kids YouTube. “This is a deeply dark time,” Bridle concludes, “in which the structures we have built to sustain ourselves are being used against us — all of us — in systematic and automated ways.”

And this article title would have seemed implausibly dystopian just a few years ago: Facebook is hiring 3,000 people to stop users from broadcasting murder and rape.

Meanwhile, Beijing is becoming a “frontline laboratory for surveillance” setting the pace for 21st century police states, and Facebook has found itself at the center of the brutal campaign against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar.

I don’t know, you tell me?

Lest we think that we cannot be in a dystopia because we appear to be relatively free, prosperous, and safe, here’s the final word to Neil Postman: